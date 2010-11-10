KAF 11/09/10 - Andrew Ross Sorkin

The Kentucky Author Forum on Nov. 9, 2010 featured Andrew Ross Sorkin, financial columnist for The New York Times and author of Too Big to Fail: The Inside Story of How Wall Street and Washington Fought to Save the Financial System -- and Themselves, a real-life thriller about the most tumultuous period in American financial history since the Great Depression.Sorkin was interviewed by Bethany McLean, contributing editor to Vanity Fair, co-author of The Smartest Guys in the Room, about the collapse of Enron, and All the Devils Are Here: The Hidden History of the Financial Crisis. (courtesy KAF).Listen here

