Dozens Of Kentucky Legislative Seats On Tuesday's Ballot

All 100 Kentucky House seats and 19 Senate seats will be on the ballot on Election Day. But as Kentucky not all districts have contested races.Right now, there are 65 Democrats and 35 Republicans in the House, and Speaker Greg Stumbo believes Democrats will maintain the majority on Election Day. “There’ll probably be some surprises. There always are when there’s that many races. We’re just encouraging our members to work as hard as they can. This is the fourth quarter. And as Bear Bryant said, that’s when the tough get going!” Stumbo said. There are contested races in 57 House districts. The Senate has 15 contested races, but President David Williams is confident Republicans will maintain control of that chamber. “We have a lot of good Republican candidates running for the state Senate. They have the Republican/conservative trend behind them. And I feel there’s a great possibility that we’ll pick up seats,” he said.Currently, the Senate has 20 Republicans, 17 Democrats and one independent.Editor's note: There may be fewer contested races than originally reported because of candidacy challenges raised in several districts.