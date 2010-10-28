© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Positive Budget News Detailed For Lawmakers

By Rick Howlett
Published October 28, 2010 at 8:12 PM EDT

Kentucky lawmakers got a briefing on state revenue collections announced earlier this month. The state started the new fiscal year with a healthy four-point-four percent increase in tax collections. The growth rate needed to balance the budget is four-point-two percent. Budget analyst Greg Harkenrider says the Road Fund is also showing robust growth. “The Road Fund has taken its hits over the last three or four years. But it’s now starting to get some revenge, because the last three quarters have been positive, and this first quarter was up resoundingly positive,” he said. Harkenrider says Kentucky appears to be emerging from the recession, but cautions it may be 2012 or 2013 before the state returns to peak employment levels seen before the downturn.

Tags
News tax revenueunemploymentstate budgetkentucky general assemblyKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content