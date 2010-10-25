JCPS and Fund for the Arts Announce New Initiative

The Fund for the Arts and Jefferson County Public Schools announced a major initiative Monday, aimed at providing more arts experiences for elementary school students. 53 JCPS schools will be part of the initial program, which will provide $400,000 through local organizations and businesses such as Chase and the Community Foundation of Louisville, with additional support from AT&T and Brown-Forman. PNC will also provide support through the Teacher Arts Grant Program.Tim King is the Director of Performing Arts at Lincoln Elementary and Western Middle School, two schools that have a performing arts magnet, which will benefit from the program. King says the program provides funding for students to visit performance venues, which often incur steep bus rates for transportation,"Or it also allows artists from those arts organizations that are a part of the fund to come into the school. It’s not necessarily just a field trip. So it can be in school and out of school arts experiences."