UNFair Returns Fully Compliant

Last year, city officials closed down UNFair on the first day. This time around organizers ensured that all required permits and fees were filed beforehand. For 13 years the alternative to the St. James Court Art Show has made its home at the Magnolia Bar, just blocks from St. James Court.One of the show’s organizers, Paul Harshaw, says that the UNFair has given new artists, without a lot of resources, the opportunity to be seen. "Like any starving artist, it was to make some money," says Harshaw "We were just looking for a venue we could afford, because St. James was just a little out of our price range.This years show will include works by Judson Baker, Nikki Moore and Paul Harshaw (artwork pictured).