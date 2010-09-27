© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Festival will Discuss Literary Louisville

By Daniel Gilliam
Published September 27, 2010 at 12:00 PM EDT

Makalani Bandele, Carol Butler and Kathleen Driskell are just some of the names on this year’s Festival of the Written Word panel during the 2010 Idea Festival. It’s the second year for the partnership between the two festivals, and will focus on the question “What is Literary Louisville?”Driskell, a professor in Spalding Unversity’s MFA program, says that while Louisville is a center for writing, more could be done to raise its prominence, "How can we present a higher profile for Louisville as a literary hub? We know all the things that are happening here, but we want to have more national recognition. We have some really great writers here – nationally known writers.”

News literary louisvilleKathleen DriskellIdea Festival
