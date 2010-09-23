KAF 09/21/10 - David Plouffe

At the first Kentucky Author Forum of the 2010-11 season, David Plouffe, political strategist and author of The Audacity to Win, was interviewed by Richard Wolffe, award-winning journalist, political analyst for MSNBC, and author of Renegade: The Making of a President. Plouffe served as campaign manager for President Obama's primary and general election victories in 2008, and was the architect of the strategy for both elections. After managing Obama's Presidential campaign, Plouffe set up Organizing for America, a thirteen-million-strong group to continue the initiatives of the campaign in everyday civic life (courtesy KAF).Listen here

