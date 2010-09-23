Instant Racing Hearings Underway In Frankfort

Public hearings on regulations allowing Instant Racing in Kentucky have begun, with the first dealing with taxation of the game.In July, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Instant Racing regulations, which would allow electronic wagering on previously run horses races. The Family Foundation says Instant Racing is nothing more than an illegal expansion of gambling. Their attorney, Stan Cave, says Kentucky’s pari-mutuel wagering laws apply only to live horse races.“Because wagering of videos of previously run horse races through instant racing devices is not wagering on a live race, the Department of Revenue is without statutory authority to promulgate the regulations which require reporting and payment of excise taxes on non-live racing.”No Instant Racing proponents spoke at the hearing. At least two more hearings are scheduled in coming weeks. The legality of Instant Racing in Kentucky is also being tested in Franklin Circuit Court.