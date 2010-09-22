© 2022 Louisville Public Media

NETWORK Luncheons Focus on the Arts

By Daniel Gilliam
Published September 22, 2010 at 10:34 PM EDT

U of L’s College of Arts and Sciences will sponsor three NETWORK (New Energy to Work Out Racial Kinks) luncheons this fall. Each session will discuss aspects of critical thinking in education. Spokesperson Linda Wilson says that her conversations with jazz professor Jerry Tolson inspired the first event, "We talked about how he uses critical thinking in his classes to help music educators be able to reach their students, and in the long run, make for a much more productive and well-rounded life."Other luncheons will include "Ideas to Action: Using Critical Thinking to Foster Student Learning and Community Engagement" with Patty Payette and Edna Ross from UofL's Ideas to Action (i2a), and "Shadowboxer: An Opera Based on the Life of Joe Louis" with John Chenault.Luncheons are held at the University Club.

Tags
News luncheonnetworkU of Ljerry tolson
