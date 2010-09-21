© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Film Showcase Draws Submissions from Around State

By Daniel Gilliam
Published September 21, 2010 at 12:00 PM EDT

The rooftop of a downtown garage turns into a movie theater today, with the 3rd annual Kentucky Short Film & Video Showcase at 21C Museum. Submissions were accepted from around Kentucky, and picked by William Morrow of 21C Museum and Ryan Daly of Louisville Film Society.A variety of film techniques will be featured, including a 3D video by Chadwick Thomas and a live performance featuring Lauren Argo. The event will take place on the rooftop of a parking garage, adjacent to 21C Museum.

