Kentucky Opera Opens New Season with Italian

Kentucky Opera was founded in 1952, and was named the State Opera of Kentucky in 1982, and now enters its 58th season. The company opens its 2010 Fall Season opens this weekend with two one-act, Italian operas: Cavalleria Rusticana and I Pagliacci.In 2009 the company moved from the 2,300-seat Whitney Hall to the 1,500-seat Brown Theater. General Director David Roth says the move, while motivated by financial reasons, provided a better experience for the audience, "This elegant, intimate venue is the perfect spot for us in the community. It is tailor-made for opera, and we want to make sure we give every opportunity for our community and our audience to come and experience what this opera is all about; what this opera company is all about."