Ali Center Opens Author Series

The Muhammad Ali Center will launch its Author Series later this month, honoring former University of Louisville professor Jan Carew, who is also turning 90. Ali Center spokesperson Rosalynne Duff says the event will highlight Carew’s career and life, "We’re going to honor Jan with a reception, that’s going to start at 5:30pm, and that will happen in the LeRoy [Neiman] Gallery. After the reception though we’ll all go into the auditorium and we’ll have guest speakers."Guest speakers will include John Faulkner, Dr. Robert Douglas, Professor of Emeritus in the Pan-African Studies Department at the University of Louisville, John Chenault of the U of L Libraries and Nefertiti Burton, Associate Dean for International, Diversity, and Outreach Programs at the University of Louisville.Carew's career includes collaborations with such noted figures as Kwame Nkrumah, Malcolm X, Che Guevara, and Ivan Van Sertima. His books include Black Midas and Ghosts in Our Blood: With Malcolm X in Africa, England and the Caribbean.