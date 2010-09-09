Ballet Season Begins with Giselle

The first production of the Louisville Ballet opens this weekend, with a production of Giselle. The German folktale is a classical ballet, much like two other productions of the season: Coppelia and The Nutcracker. Like Coppelia and The Nutcracker, Giselle is rooted in dance traditions from the 19th century.The dances in this production are practically unchanged in over 150 years, as Artistic Director Bruce Simpson says, “The dances in Act I, and for the Wilis and Giselle, are really what they were in 1841."Saturday’s production will feature armed forces, police, fire and emergency services, in a 9/11 tribute before the performance. Members of the 113th Army Band will play in the lobby of the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.Go here for a complete interview with Classical 90.5's Alan Brandt and Bruce Simpson.