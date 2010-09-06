Idea Festival Brings Monae and Sapphire

The 2010 Idea Festival starts later this month in Louisville, with an expected attendance of 5,000 to 6,000 at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, and organizer Kris Kimmel says there has been an increase in all-access pass purchases from outside of Kentucky. New additions to this year's festival include IF Mashups and Thrivals 3.0.Additional highlights of this year's festival include Academy Award-winning producer Jon Landau, author Sapphire whose novel Push was the basis for the Academy Award-winning film Precious, and a performance by Janelle Monae. Louisvillians Jeff Jamner, Elizabeth Kramer and Tori Murden McClure will also present. Idea Festival event began in Lexington in 2000, and was moved to Louisville in 2006.