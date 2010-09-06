© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Idea Festival Brings Monae and Sapphire

By Daniel Gilliam
Published September 6, 2010 at 11:00 AM EDT

The 2010 Idea Festival starts later this month in Louisville, with an expected attendance of 5,000 to 6,000 at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, and organizer Kris Kimmel says there has been an increase in all-access pass purchases from outside of Kentucky. New additions to this year's festival include IF Mashups and Thrivals 3.0.Additional highlights of this year's festival include Academy Award-winning producer Jon Landau, author Sapphire whose novel Push was the basis for the Academy Award-winning film Precious, and a performance by Janelle Monae. Louisvillians Jeff Jamner, Elizabeth Kramer and Tori Murden McClure will also present. Idea Festival event began in Lexington in 2000, and was moved to Louisville in 2006.

News
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam