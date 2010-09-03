Kentucky General Assembly Schedule Unveiled

The Kentucky General Assembly doesn't meet until January, but the schedule for the 2011 session is already being released.Budget sessions, in even numbered years, last 60 days. But the 2011 session will be a so-called short session, lasting only 30 days.The session, which begins January 4th, will be divided into two parts. Lawmakers will meet for four days to get organized and elect new officers. Then, after a three week recess, legislators return February 1st to begin taking action on bills.The veto recess begins March 8th, with lawmakers returning to the Capitol on March 21st. The session ends on March 22nd.The only holiday scheduled during the session is President’s Day on February 21st.