New Season for Orchestra

The Louisville Orchestra’s 74th season kicks off Friday, with its annual Fanfara concert. Headlining the opening concert is violinist Sarah Chang, who is performing for the first time in Louisville. While it’s her first performance in Louisville and with conducter Jorge Mester, it’s not her first encounter with Mester, “I was six years old when I was student at Aspen. I had memories of seeing him on stage and seeing him around campus," says Chang, "This is like a trip down memory lane.”The 71-member ensemble performs in Whitney Hall at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on Friday at 8:30pm. (Photo Credit Cliff Watts)