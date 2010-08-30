© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Actors Theatre Opens New Season

By Daniel Gilliam
Published August 30, 2010 at 9:00 PM EDT

Actors Theatre of Louisville’s new season opens this week, with a play that was adapted from the novel The Kite Runner, by Khaled Hosseini. Actors Theatre is only the second company to produce the stage play, adapted by Matthew Spangler which was premiered at the Arizona Theatre Company in September of 2009. As with the premiere, ATL's production will feature tabla-player Salar Nader, and for the first time in the role of Amir, Jos Viramontes.The Kite Runner received international attention after making the New York Times Best-Seller list in 2003, and again in 2007 when it was adapted for film by David Benioff. The film was nominated for an Academy Award in 2008.

