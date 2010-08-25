Actors Apprentice/Intern Company Production Opens

The first production of the Actors Theatre of Louisville’s Apprentice/Intern Company opens this weekend at the Victor Jory Theatre. One of the longest-running training programs in the country, the A/I auditioned 2800 people, of which 22 actors and 20 production interns were chosen.Each year participants are given a task that will act as the springboard for the first original production of the A/I Company. "The ensemble was given instructions to pick up a newspaper on July 12th," says Amy Attaway, Associate Director of the A/I Company, "and the story that came up the most, that everyone in the company was affected by, was the story of the capture of the Barefoot Bandit.” The Ensemble Project is based on the story of the capture of the fugitive Colton Harris-Moore, and is a co-creation of the entire ensemble.In addition to five independent productions, the A/I Company also supports ATL’s mainstage productions like Dracula and A Christmas Story.