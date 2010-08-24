© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Home of the Innocents Holds Fundraiser

By Daniel Gilliam
Published August 24, 2010 at 9:22 PM EDT

The Home of the Innocents holds its second largest fundraiser this weekend. The 5th Annual Big Ol’ Backyard Barbeque is expected to draw 400 to 500 guests to its campus on East Market. Spokesperson Gordon Brown says the proceeds will benefit the home’s core mission, "We deal with kids of abandonment, abuse and neglect. We deal with medically fragile children and we provide services for children with Autism." In addition to family activities and music by The Remedy, four local chefs will provide gourmet side dishes. The host chef is Laurent Geroli (The Brown Hotel), with Anthony Luziak (Ruth’s Chris), Peng Looi (August Moon and Asiatique), and Dean Corbett (Corbett’s).

