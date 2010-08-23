Science Center and Ballet Partnership

The Louisville Ballet and Louisville Science Center are partnering together for the first time in an educational series, set to kick-off August 28, 2010 at the Science Center. Visitors will be able to explore topics like health and nutrition, the science behind ballet dancing, the capabilities of the human body, and participate in "mini-classes" in various dance forms taught by faculty from the Ballet School.The activities are being presented in conjuction with Sesame Street Presents: The Body, on display through January 2, 2011, at the Science Center.