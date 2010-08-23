© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Science Center and Ballet Partnership

By Daniel Gilliam
Published August 23, 2010 at 11:00 AM EDT

The Louisville Ballet and Louisville Science Center are partnering together for the first time in an educational series, set to kick-off August 28, 2010 at the Science Center. Visitors will be able to explore topics like health and nutrition, the science behind ballet dancing, the capabilities of the human body, and participate in "mini-classes" in various dance forms taught by faculty from the Ballet School.The activities are being presented in conjuction with Sesame Street Presents: The Body, on display through January 2, 2011, at the Science Center.

Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
