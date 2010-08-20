2010 Governor's Awards in the Arts Announced

The 2010 Governor’s Awards in the Arts have been announced, with nine recipients representing individuals, businesses and organizations who have contributed to the arts in Kentucky. “The purpose of the award is to bring attention to the vitality of the arts in Kentucky, and also to bring attention to the fact that the arts contribute to Kentucky in many ways other than just personal enrichment,” says Kentucky Arts Council spokesperson Ed Lawrence.The nine recipients and categories include:- Al Shands, Milner Award- Stephen Rolfe Powell, Artist Award (Glass work pictured right)- J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons LLC, Business Award- Mayfield/Graves County Art Guild, Community Arts Award- Melanie Wood, Education Award- Loyal Jones, Folk Heritage Award- Mountain Arts Center, Government Award- Rich Copley, Media Award- Annie Potts, National AwardThe recipients will be honored by Gov. Beshear at a public ceremony and celebration in October, in the Capitol Rotunda.