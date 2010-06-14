AG Sets Effective Dates for Kentucky Legislation

by Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe Kentucky attorney general’s office has issued an opinion on the effective date of legislation approved during the May special session on the budget.The $17 billion budget and the state road plan both had emergency clauses attached and went into effect when Gov. Beshear signed them into law. But lawmakers also approved changes to state unemployment insurance statutes during the six-day special session, which adjourned sine die on May 29th.The attorney general’s office says that legislation, in accordance with Section 55 of the state Constitution, goes into effect Saturday, August 28th, 90 days after the session adjourned.Legislation allowing bourbon sampling at the World Equestrian Games failed to emerge from the special session, but Gov. Beshear is still trying to figure out a way to allow the tastings.Except for interim committee meetings, lawmakers are not scheduled to return to the State Capitol until January, when the 2011 regular session begins. That’s when they will elect new leaders.