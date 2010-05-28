UPDATE: Special Session In Frankfort Could Be Extended

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioDetails on the timetable of the special session in Frankfort appear to be changing, following an almost hour-long meeting between the two top leaders of the Kentucky General Assembly.Swarmed by reporters as he left Senate President David Williams’ office, House Speaker Greg Stumbo is sounding more optimistic about where the session’s headed. Stumbo says all effort is being made to try to avoid a conference committee on the budget. But even if an agreement is reached, Stumbo says the session may spill over into Saturday.“I think the odds that we won’t have to go into next week are very good. I can’t promise that we won’t have to at least go ‘til tomorrow, because it does take about 12 hours or so to actually get the document printed for enrolling and engrossing, but we’ve made significant progress,” he said.Stumbo had earlier predicted the session could continue through the holiday weekend, and possibly into next week.