Special Session Underway In Frankfort

By Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public RadioA special session of the Kentucky General Assembly has begun in Frankfort.Breaking the House and Senate impasse over a new state budget is at the top of the agendaSenate President David Williams sees no big problems with a compromise spending plan crafted by Governor Steve Beshear. Hoping to conclude the session before weeks’ end, Williams says both chambers are working quickly on budget bills.“If we advance it forward it will show the intent of the senate to pass that bill without getting into any kind of situation that would be confrontational or disagreeable,” he said.Williams says he still has concerns about the House version of the state road plan, but it shoudn't stall the session.Lawmakers will also consider unemployment insurance legislation and an expansion of the state's liquor sampling law which could come into play for the World Equestrian Games.