Lawmakers Hope for Quick Special Session

By Stephanie Crosby
Published May 24, 2010 at 11:32 PM EDT

by Stephanie CrosbyKentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo believes the special session on the budget will be over in five days, which is what Gov. Steve Beshear wants.House Democrats caucused for almost two hours on the budget bill, and Stumbo says the measure will receive a House floor vote on Wednesday.“I think most people just want to do our business as quickly as possible," says Stumbo. "I can’t speak for the General Assembly, but I think I can speak for the House. We will adjourn on Friday.”Speaker Stumbo, like Gov. Beshear, doubts there’s enough time to take up the issue of charter schools during the session. Richmond Rep. Harry Moberly offered a charter schools bill, but unless it's added to the call of the special session, it cannot be acted upon.

budgetkentucky general assemblyspecial sessionKentucky General Assembly
