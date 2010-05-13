KAF 05/10/10 - Daniel Okrent

Daniel Okrent, the first public editor of The New York Times, former editor at Time, Inc., and author of Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition, was the featured author guest of the Kentucky Author Forum on May 10, 2010. Okrent was interviewed by John Huey, Editor-in-Chief of Time Inc.Daniel Okrent is considered one of the most interesting and eclectic writers of nonfiction today. His Great Fortune: The Epic of Rockefeller Center was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in history. He has written extensively on baseball, and is the inventor of Rotisserie League Baseball, the best-known form of fantasy baseball.His newest book, Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition, is a narrative history of that most peculiar episode in American history, sweeping across several decades and most of the country, including Kentucky. Last Call is overflowing with portraits of the period's notable personalities, including Sam Bronfman, H. L. Mencken, Pierre du Pont and Billy Sunday, among many others (courtesy KAF).Downloadable MP3