Beshear: Budget Talks Continue

By Rick Howlett
Published May 4, 2010 at 3:11 AM EDT

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear still wants to call a special session on the budget this month, but isn’t yet ready to announce a date.  Beshear says he continues to discuss the state’s financial situation with House and Senate leaders. “I think that we’re making some progress, but we will continue working through the next few days and hopefully reach a situation where we can get a budget and move on with life,” he said.Lawmakers left Frankfort April 15 without passing a new state spending plan.  Last week, House and Senate leaders suggested Beshear offer a new balanced budget proposal.  Beshear said he already did that in January, during the regular session.  The state's next biennial budget cycle begins on July 1st.

