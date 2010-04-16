Beshear "Disgusted" By Lack Of State Budget

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is blasting state lawmakers for failing to produce a new state budget during the 60-day, 2010 session, which ended Thursday.Gov. Beshear says he and the people of Kentucky are “disgusted” with the inability of lawmakers to pass a budget. The governor says lawmakers decided to put their own egos and personal priorities above the needs of struggling Kentucky families.“They passed a legislative budget to fund their own salaries, but they refused to fulfill their greatest duty – passing the people’s budget that funds our classrooms, our teachers, our healthcare programs, our job creation efforts and our efforts to keep prisoners safely locked away,” Beshear said Thursday evening.Beshear wants a new budget before June and says he will call a special session in May, even if legislative leaders still don’t have a budget agreement. The new biennial budget cycle begins on July 1st.