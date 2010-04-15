KAF 04/13/10 - Richard Ellis

The Kentucky Author Forum on April 13, 2010, featured Richard Ellis, one of America’s leading marine conservationists, generally recognized as the foremost painter of marine natural history subjects in the world and author of On Thin Ice: The Changing World of the Polar Bear. Ellis was interviewed by Jeff Corwin, host of Animal Planet’s “Jeff Corwin Experience” and “Corwin’s Quest”, conservationist, biologist and author of 100 Heartbeats: The Race to Save Earth’s Most Endangered Species.Polar bears—fierce and majestic—have captivated us for centuries. Feared by explorers, revered by the Inuit, and beloved by zoo-goers everywhere, polar bears are a symbol for the harsh beauty and muscular grace of the Arctic. Today, as global warming threatens the ice caps’ integrity, the polar bear has also come to symbolize the peril that faces all life on Earth as a result of harmful human practices. In On Thin Ice the acclaimed science writer Richard Ellis offers an impassioned and moving statement on behalf of polar bears—and all they stand for.Downloadable MP3