Governor Urges Lawmakers to Pass Budget Before Midnight

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighIn the waning hours of the 2010 legislative session, Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear continues to urge lawmakers to approve a new state budget. Beshear remains confident the House and Senate can resolve their differences.“They can pass a budget by midnight tonight, and I continue to urge them very strongly to do so," says Beshear. "As I have said repeatedly, the people of this state expect them to do their jobs by midnight tonight and the main job they’ve got to do is passing a budget. They’re close to doing it and I urge them to get the job done.”House and Senate negotiations on a proposed one-year, continuation budget remain active, but Senate budget chairman Bob Leeper doubts an agreement can be reached at this late hour. He says the continuation plan offered by the House raises too many questions and potential problems.