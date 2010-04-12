Deadline Looms for Kentucky Budget

by Stephanie CrosbyThursday is the deadline for Kentucky lawmakers to approve a roughly $17-billion two-year spending plan for the state. The General Assembly will reconvene Wednesday.Governor Steve Beshear says if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement, it could cost the state a lot of money.“If I’ve got to call them into special session, and pay them extra of the taxpayers money, we’ll be paying them extra to do a job they were supposed to do the last three months, and I don’t think anybody in the legislature wants to face that," says Beshear.House and Senate leaders are divided on whether the state should borrow money to pay for construction projects like new schools.A special session to pass the budget could cost taxpayers up to 60-thousand dollars per day.