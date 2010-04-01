Frankfort Budget Impasse Continues

By Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public RadioBudget negotiations between House and Senate leaders in Frankfort broke off Wednesday and neither side anticipates a quick resolution.For seven days, negotiators worked on a compromise budget, but disagreements over proposed debt could not be settled.Just before noon Wednesday, conferees adjourned with no plans for another meeting. House speaker Greg Stumbo says the Democrats who control the House stand behind a plan that would fund water, sewer and school projects with borrowed money…“And our purpose was to try to jump start this economy by creating we estimate 25 thousand at least 25 thousand jobs," Stumbo said.But more than $1 billion in new debt was too much for the Republicans who control the state Senate.“We’re just not in a situation in this state right now with a structurally imbalanced budget, to increase such a huge amount of debt,” said Senate President David Williams.There's still time in the legislative session, which ends April 15, to pass a budget, but lawmakers won't be able to override any budget vetoes issued by the Governor.