Budget Talks To Resume In Frankfort

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioAfter five days of off-and-on, closed-door negotiations, Kentucky’s legislative leaders are still searching for a final agreement on a new biennial state budget.Going into the talks, House and Senate leaders were shooting for an agreement by Sunday, but when negotiators went home last night, no agreement was announced. Is there a problem?“I wouldn’t say that there’s a deadlock at this time. We’re just, again – there’s some work being done between the respective chairmen’s in Transportation, some other issues being discussed. And our two A&R chairmen’s and our respective heads of the chambers will talk (Monday) morning,” said Senate Majority Leader Robert Stivers.The House and Senate passed different versions of a new biennial state spending plan, and it’s up to the conferees to find common ground. The 10-day, veto recess is scheduled to start Wednesday, but if need be the legislative calendar can be adjusted to allow negotiators more time. At this point, there are still four days left in the session.