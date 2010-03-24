© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Texting Bill Clears Kentucky Senate

By Rick Howlett
Published March 24, 2010 at 2:47 PM EDT

By Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public RadioA bill that would ban texting while driving has easily passed the Kentucky Senate. The measure, sponsored by Louisville senator Denise Harper Angel, would also prohibit juveniles from talking on a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle.“The act will be a deterent to reckless driving by stopping it before it becomes reckless driving,” Angel said.Similar legislation had already passed the Kentucky House. The Senate measure will be sent to the House to reconcile any changes.

Tags
News texting billkentucky general assemblyKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
