Kentucky Lawmakers Near End of Session

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky lawmakers are scrambling to finish their work in the 2010 General Assembly, as the 60-day session winds down to the final nine days.Week eleven of the 2010 session ended with the Senate passing a new six-year road plan, then deciding to pull the bill back and return it to committee. Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Ernie Harris says the House adjourned early, so there was nowhere to send the bill.“So, as long as we have it, let’s just keep it," says Harris. "And lets do some more work on it. Because we can use this time to really improve the bill, so that when we go to final conference committee, we’ll be in better shape.”Meanwhile, the House approved legislation creating a state board to oversee radon mitigation efforts across the state. The House also said yes to a bill excusing Kentuckians 80-years and older from jury duty. Both bills advance to the Senate.