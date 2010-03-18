Senate Committee Revises House Bill on Course Credits

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighA Kentucky House bill on the smooth transfer of course credits from community colleges to state universities has been weakened in Senate committee.The House bill mandated that associate degrees equal 60 credit hours and bachelor degrees equal 120 credit hours. The Senate version only encourages universities to move to those levels, and many schools require more credit hours.But Rep. Carl Rollins, the bill’s sponsor, isn’t worried about the language change.“Like Sen. Shaugnessy said, we’ll be back next year and if they don’t start moving in that direction, then we will require it," says Rollins. "And I think we could get that passed.”The Senate Education Committee voted 10-0 for the revised bill. The measure, which unanimously cleared the House in late January, advances to the Senate floor.