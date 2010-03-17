Instant Racing Legislation Hits Roadblock

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighIn a surprise move, the Senate sponsor of legislation aimed at bringing instant racing to Kentucky has put the bill on hold.Georgetown Sen. Damon Thayer isn’t throwing in the towel yet on his instant racing bill, but it’s clear mounting opposition to the measure has had an effect.“Over the last few days, the anti-gaming coalition rallied against the bill," says Thayer. "They feel it’s expanded gambling. And, this late in the session, it threw everything into a very tumultuous situation.”The bill, which cleared the Senate State and Local Government Committee last week, was returned to committee for radical surgery. But Thayer, who chairs the committee, didn’t call it.Thayer and Attorney General Jack Conway still maintain instant racing can be implemented through the regulatory process, but any such attempt is sure to draw legal challenges.