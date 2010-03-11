House Approves State Budget

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioAfter three-and-a-half hours of debate Wednesday, the Kentucky House voted 65-33 for a new biennial state budget.The 367-page bill includes more than $2 billion in bonded projects, for which House budget chairman Rick Rand is making no apologies.“This budget is gonna embark on a construction program for schools, roads, bridges and water and sewer lines – infrastructure for this state - and we’re gonna put people back to work. We’re gonna create jobs!” he said.Republicans criticized the steep levels of borrowing in the budget and accused Democrats of raising taxes on business to balance the spending plan. Only one Republican, Rep. Jim Stewart of Flat Lick, voted for the budget. Only one Democrat, Rep. Jim Wayne of Louisville, voted against it.