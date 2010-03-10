© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky House To Vote On Budget Plan

By Rick Howlett
Published March 10, 2010 at 3:03 PM EST

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioThe Kentucky House is poised to vote today on a 367-page biennial state budget bill approved Tuesday night in committee. The $17.5 billion spending plan cleared the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee on a 19-5 vote.  The only Democrat voting no was Louisville Rep. Jim Wayne.  He’s concerned about the two-point-two billion dollars in total bonded indebtedness in the budget. “The news this evening that we have a historically high debt at 7.43% ratio is just appalling in this time.  And so I don’t think it’s a responsible thing to vote for this, so I vote no," Wayne said.But House budget chairman Rick Rand says bond rates are low and it’s a good time to borrow.  And he’s confident the bond rating agencies will be pleased to see the budget includes a $21 million surplus in the second year.

state budgetkentucky general assemblyKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
