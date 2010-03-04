Kentucky House Panel Approves Revenue Package

The revenue package that will help support the budget shaped by Kentucky House leaders has cleared the chamber’s Appropriations and Revenue Committee.The package, which would raise an estimated $321 million over the biennium, passed 17-11. The bulk of the money will come from the business community, but budget chairman Rick Rand of Bedford makes no apologies.“The last place we went was business. And I’m a little bit disappointed that they haven’t come to us with any solutions. We met with the Chamber and other interest groups today and I asked them, If you don’t like this, bring us a solution.”How the money will be appropriated will be in the budget bill, which is still being drafted. Committee action and a House floor vote on the budget is expected next week.