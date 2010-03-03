© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky House Democrats Fine-Tuning Budget Plan

By Rick Howlett
Published March 3, 2010 at 12:10 AM EST

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioKentucky House Democrats have given their leaders the green light to proceed with a state budget plan developed over the last six weeks behind closed doors, but the vote was not unanimous. Among opponents is Louisville Rep. Jim Wayne.“I think we can do a lot better. I think this is simply rearranging some furniture on a sinking ship and this ship has a lot of holes in it. So, we need to go back into port and patch this ship up and get it seaworthy,"he said.Reporters still haven't seen anything on paper, but House Speaker Greg Stumbo says the $17 billion spending plan could even have a surplus. The plan, which is being fine-tuned, still must be put into bill form. After that, it will get a hearing in the House budget committee and a floor vote, probably next week.

Tags
News state budgetkentucky general assemblyKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
