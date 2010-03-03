Kentucky House Democrats Fine-Tuning Budget Plan

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioKentucky House Democrats have given their leaders the green light to proceed with a state budget plan developed over the last six weeks behind closed doors, but the vote was not unanimous. Among opponents is Louisville Rep. Jim Wayne.“I think we can do a lot better. I think this is simply rearranging some furniture on a sinking ship and this ship has a lot of holes in it. So, we need to go back into port and patch this ship up and get it seaworthy,"he said.Reporters still haven't seen anything on paper, but House Speaker Greg Stumbo says the $17 billion spending plan could even have a surplus. The plan, which is being fine-tuned, still must be put into bill form. After that, it will get a hearing in the House budget committee and a floor vote, probably next week.