Kentucky House Approves "Sexting" Bill

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioA bill addressing the growing problem of “sexting” by minors has cleared the Kentucky House.Sexting is the use of cell phones to transmit nude photographs and videos to others. Rep. Martha Jane King of Lewisburg says it’s not a parenting bill. It’s just an effort to protect young people who should not be engaging in this kind of behavior.“To go before a juvenile justice with an opportunity for the judge to fine them $100, give them community service, talk to their parents and not have that child face a pornography charge or registering of a sex abuse.”King says at least 11 other states are considering similar legislation. The measure, which passed 99-0, now moves to the Senate.