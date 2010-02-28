© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Domestic Violence Measure Awaits Action In Frankfort

By Rick Howlett
Published February 28, 2010 at 5:11 AM EST

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioThe 2010 session of the Kentucky General Assembly is entering its ninth week, with hundreds of bills still awaiting final action.                Amanda’s Bill on domestic violence cleared the Kentucky House on January 12th.  Since then, it’s been lodged in the Senate Judiciary Committee where it’s had a couple of hearings, but still awaits a committee vote. “If there was any attempt to kill the bill, it just wouldn’t be heard.  I think that they’re doing a great job.  There’s been some tremendous hearings.  And I think there will be a good piece of legislation that will emerge,” said Senate President David Williams.Amanda’s Bill would require electronic tracking of some individuals in domestic violence cases.  It’s named for Amanda Ross, who was gunned down outside her Lexington townhouse last September.  Accused of her murder is her ex-fiancé, former Rep. Steve Nunn of Glasgow.  Nunn awaits trial and has pleaded no guilty.

Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
