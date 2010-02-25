House Panel Kills Ultrasound Measure

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighFor a fourth time, legislation requiring ultrasounds prior to abortions has been defeated in a Kentucky House committee.Thirteen years ago, Heidi Reihing of Silent No More had an abortion. She regrets the decision and says her life has never been the same.“I never got asked one time, are you sure this is what you want to do?" said Reihing. "I was never offered an ultrasound picture or offered to hear the heartbeat of my child. And maybe if I had, I would not have chose an abortion.”Reihing tearfully urged the House Health and Welfare Committee to approve a Senate bill requiring doctors to provide ultrasounds prior to abortions.But opponents, who say the requirement is unnecessary and punitive in nature, urged its defeat. The bill failed on a 7-7 committee vote.The committee also rejected a similar House bill.