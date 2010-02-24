'Sexting' Bill Clears House Committee

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighLegislation under consideration by Kentucky lawmakers addresses the growing problem of juveniles transmitting obscene material over cells phones.It’s called “sexting,” and involves the transmission of nude photographs and videos over cell phones. Lewisburg Rep. Martha Jane King says even some juveniles are engaging in the activity, with often-tragic repercussions.“In Ohio and Florida, two teenaged girls committed suicide after nude photographs that they had sent to their boyfriends were texted around the schools," said King.Legislation sponsored by King would result in community service and 100-dollar fines for minors caught sexting. Punishment for subsequent offenses would be left to juvenile courts.The bill won unanimous committee approval and now awaits a House floor vote.