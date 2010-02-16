Dropout Bill Advances In Frankfort

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighA bill that would boost Kentucky’s dropout age to 18 by July 2014 has won House Education Committee approval. State Education Commissioner Terry Holliday’s not a big fan of current Kentucky law, which allows 16-year olds to drop out of school with parental consent. Recalling his days as a superintendent, Holliday says that gives 16-year olds too much control. “Because as superintendent, I had no backing. As a parent, they had no ability to change the mind of a 16-year old. Ladies and gentlemen, a 16-year old should not be making this decision that will impact their life, and impact if forever.”Echoing his comments was First Lady Jane Beshear, who says she prefers to call the legislation the Graduation Bill, because it will help boost state graduation rates. The Education committee vote 21-0 for the measure, which moves to the House floor.