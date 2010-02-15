© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

General Assembly Session Nears Midpoint

By Stephanie Crosby
Published February 15, 2010 at 10:50 AM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky lawmakers have the day off for President's Day. They return tomorrow, and on Thursday, the 60-day legislative session hits the midpoint.Since the start of the session on January 5th, the budget has been the primary focus. And with six weeks down and six to go, that will continue to be the case, says Senate President David Williams.“The budget and job creation," says Williams, "and those two things go hand-in-hand.”House Speaker Greg Stumbo says this is a defining moment for the legislature.“The General Assembly’s gonna stand up to this challenge, in my opinion," says Stumbo, "and we’re gonna walk out of here with a budget that shows fiscal responsibility, that creates jobs.”House and Senate leaders continue to meet behind-the-scenes to craft a new state spending plan. It’s a huge task because they’re starting from the ground up after rejecting Gov. Steve Beshear’s budget based on revenue from casino gambling.

News budgetKentucky General Assembly
