© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Lawmakers Approve Separate Sunshine Bills

By Stephanie Crosby
Published February 12, 2010 at 5:51 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe Kentucky General Assembly appears poised to approve legislation requiring keener oversight of two organizations that serve cities and counties around the state.After state audits found lax oversight and questionable spending by the Kentucky Association of Counties and the Kentucky League of Cities, lawmakers clamored to place both organizations under state sunshine laws.Legislation to accomplish the goal, sponsored by Rep. Arnold Simpson, now has unanimous House approval.“What this bill does," says Simpson, "it really treats them like a government, even though it’s an affiliation of government. One of which, it forces them to comply with the terms of the Open Records Law. That’s very, very pivotal. That gives any member of the public the right to request documentation.”Similar legislation, sponsored by Sen. Damon Thayer of Georgetown, has Senate approval, so the two men will now sit down and decide how best to proceed.

Tags
News sunshineKentucky General Assembly
Stephanie Crosby
See stories by Stephanie Crosby
Related Content