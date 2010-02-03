Budget Negotiations Continue in Frankfort

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky lawmakers are warning state agency heads to have contingency plans in place in case deeper budget cuts are necessary.After outlining the effects of recent budget cuts on agencies in the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, acting Secretary Joe Meyer urged lawmakers to allow furloughs if deeper cuts are coming.But Rep. Kent Stevens warned Meyer, agency heads need to be making contingency plans beyond furloughs, which are prohibited under current Kentucky law.“Do some more polling with your people and talking with your people because there are gonna be cuts," says Stevens. "I wish I could sit up here and say there’s not gonna be and I don’t want to cut anything that you’ve talked about – KET, and you’re talking about the different things that you’re talking about. That’s all good stuff. But, we’ve got problems!”Meanwhile, House leaders continue working behind the scenes to craft various budget scenarios. Budget chairman Rick Rand says everything’s on the table, now that lawmakers have rejected the governor’s budget proposal based on revenue from casino gambling.