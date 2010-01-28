University Presidents: Explore New Revenue Sources

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe presidents of three public universities in Kentucky are urging lawmakers in Frankfort to spare their institutions any further budget cuts. With the state facing a projected budget shortfall exceeding $1 billion over the next biennium, university presidents say the state needs a new source of revenue. They’re not suggesting anything specific, but Northern Kentucky University President James Votruba says it’s getting harder and harder for colleges to stretch the dollars they have. “We recognize the current fiscal situation in which the commonwealth finds itself. However, we’re hopeful that we can begin to have discussions here in Frankfort and across the commonwealth on a revenue strategy that will provide the necessary funding to continue our momentum,” he said.Echoing those comments were Morehead State University President Wayne Andrews and Eastern Kentucky University President Doug Whitlock. The three appeared before a budget subcommittee helping craft a new state new spending plan. Legislative leaders have already rejected Gov. Beshear’s budget proposal based on revenue from casino gambling.